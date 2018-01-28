PM Narendra Modi to travel to Palestine in 1st visit by Indian leader
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the country’s first leader to arrive in Palestine for a state visit, the foreign ministry said Saturday. As well as Palestine, the prime minister will visit the United Arab Emirates and Oman as part of his tour from 9 to 12 February. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions on matters of mutual interest with their leaders, apart from participating in other events, the statement says.