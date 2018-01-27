Russian House in Davos ‘a major attraction for foreign business & officials’ – Putin’s advisor

The Russian House in Davos, which is the official Russian residence at the World Economic Forum, has greatly contributed to promoting Russia’s business opportunities and investment appeal as it hosted more than 1,000 visitors from 60 countries, including prominent entrepreneurs, experts, and media representatives, the Roscongress Foundation, an organization that managed the venue, said in its statement. “The Russia House has become an effective place to work, hold meetings, and promote Russia’s interests around the world,” Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said, commenting on the issue. The project also received praise from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisor, Anton Kobyakov, who called it “a major attraction for Russian and foreign representatives of the business elite, representatives of the state authorities, business and scientific circles, and opinion leaders,” adding that the venue has “a great future.”