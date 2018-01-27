Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal released from detention over corruption probe

Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal was released from the luxury hotel where he had been held amid the Kingdom’s crackdown on corruption, sources from the prince’s family and a Saudi official confirmed. “The attorney general has approved this morning a settlement that was reached with Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, and the prince returned home at 11:00am,” the official told Reuters without providing details. Prince Alwaleed had been confined at the Ritz-Carlton hotel since November, along with dozens of Saudi senior officials and businessmen. The arrests followed the creation of a new anti-corruption committee chaired by Saudi strongman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.