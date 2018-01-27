At least 1 injured as ‘gas leak’ causes explosion in central Baku

At least 1 man has been injured after an explosion that occurred in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on Saturday morning. The man was taken to a local hospital for trauma care, Sputnik reports citing local police. The blast, which affected several buildings near a metro station in central Baku, was likely caused by a gas leak, witnesses say. Rescue services have arrived to deal with the emergency, while the police have cordoned off a number of blocks in the vicinity of the blast site.