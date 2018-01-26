Spain govt appeals nomination of Puigdemont as candidate for Catalonia head
Madrid will appeal before the Constitutional Court a decision by Catalonia’s parliament speaker to nominate former leader Carles Puigdemont as candidate to lead the region, Reuters quoted the government’s spokesman as saying on Friday. Puigdemont fled to Belgium shortly after declaring Catalonia independent from Spain in October, a move considered illegal under Spanish law. If the politician returns to Spain, he faces legal charges including rebellion and sedition.