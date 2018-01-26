Dutch reports on ‘cyberattacks’ adding fuel to US anti-Russian hysteria – Kremlin

Reports in the Dutch media on Russia’s alleged involvement in cyberattacks during the US presidential campaign are not based on official statements by intelligence services, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. “If Dutch newspapers want to add fuel to the fire of anti-Russian hysteria that exists in America, this is not the most noble occupation,” TASS quoted him as saying. He was commenting on reports in Dutch media outlets saying that the intelligence service of the Netherlands provided the FBI with evidence concerning Moscow’s alleged meddling in the US election. “We have neither heard nor seen any statements from the Dutch special services on that score,” he said, adding that Dutch newspapers are not the most reliable source either.