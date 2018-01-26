China blasts Japan over Tokyo 'disputed islands' museum

China has said it is “strongly dissatisfied” with the opening of a museum in Tokyo devoted to disputed islands, AFP reported. The museum, run by the Japanese government, opened on Thursday. It displays documents and photographs defending Japan’s claims to two sets of islands that China and South Korea also see as their own. Japan has a longstanding dispute with China over uninhabited islands in the East China Sea. They are administered by Japan, where they are known as Senkaku, but also claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu. The Japanese foreign minister is preparing to visit Beijing this weekend. Tokyo also claims islands in the Sea of Japan that are controlled by South Korea. Seoul immediately demanded the closure of the museum as it denounced Japan’s “unjustifiable claims” to its “inherent territory” on Friday.