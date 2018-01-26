US Ambassador Huntsman: ‘We must improve ties with Russia’

US Ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman is convinced that, “not only can we improve the US-Russia relationship, but we must.” Writing in an op-ed for the Moscow Times on Friday, Huntsman said, “We are making progress, and there is much more we can achieve… finding a constructive way forward.” The envoy noted that the relationship between the two states is at the lowest point in years, but people in the US “have made it clear that they expect and demand” it to be improved. “We have to begin to find solutions to the common problems that confront us around the globe,” the ambassador said, adding that it “all comes down to two things: trust and results.”