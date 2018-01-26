Poland won’t make concessions to EU over court reforms – Kaczynski

Poland will not make any concessions in its dispute with the EU over the country’s judicial reforms, says Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, as quoted by Reuters. “The program of deep changes in our country will not slow down, on the contrary - there cannot be any talk about reaching an agreement with powers that for years treated Poland as their own private loot,” he told the Gazeta Polska Codziennie daily on Friday. Last month, Warsaw became the first EU member state to have an article 7 rule-of-law procedure launched against it by the European Commission over a judicial overhaul. Brussels says it is subverting rule-of-law standards.