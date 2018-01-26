Pyongyang may stage ‘threatening’ military parade on Olympics’ eve – S. Korea

North Korea may stage a “threatening” military parade to mark its new military anniversary on February 8, the day before the start of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Seoul’s unification minister said on Friday. Pyongyang announced on Tuesday it would celebrate the founding of its military on February 8, which is typically marked with a large military parade, Reuters said. The North is preparing an anniversary event in Pyongyang involving “large-scale” military forces and weapons, Yonhap quoted Minister Cho Myoung-gyun as saying in Seoul.