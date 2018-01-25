Syrian Army repels ISIS attack on Deir ez-Zor military posts – state media

The Syrian Army has thwarted an attack by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists on the villages of al-Kishma and Ghriba in the southeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, SANA reported Thursday. Army units clashed with IS groups which attacked military posts in the area between al-Mayadeen and al-Boukamal on the western bank of the Euphrates River in the southeastern countryside near the city. More than 25 terrorists were killed, and their weapons and ammunition were destroyed, according to the report.