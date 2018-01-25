Spain to challenge Puigdemont candidacy to lead Catalan govt

The Spanish government is seeking legal advice on challenging the proposed candidacy of fugitive Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to lead a new Catalan regional government, AP reports. The government has asked the consultative State Council for its opinion on whether such a challenge can be presented before the Constitutional Court, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Thursday. If the council agrees, a challenge on Friday could halt a vote on Puigdemont. The exiled politician’s legal status does not allow him to appear in person for the investiture, according to Saenz de Santamaria. Puigdemont is wanted in Spain on possible rebellion and sedition charges as part of an investigation into the Catalan parliament’s declaration of independence on October 27. Spain will also challenge any plan to vote him in absentia.