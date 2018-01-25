Evacuation triggered by fire on Chinese high-speed train

A fire on board a Chinese high-speed train forced the evacuation of passengers on Thursday, the Shanghai Railway Bureau said. No one was hurt, Reuters reported. An electrical installation is thought to be at fault. A video clip posted on Xinhua’s microblog account showed flames and black smoke rising from the second car of the train. It was en route to the eastern city of Hangzhou from coastal Qingdao to the north. Passengers evacuated at the station in Dingyuan, in Anhui province. At least 17 trains were delayed after the incident, according to China National Radio.