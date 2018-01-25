Austrian privacy activist ‘to file individual case’ against Facebook in Vienna after EU ruling

Max Schrems, an Austrian privacy activist, has said his individual case against Facebook will go ahead before a court in Vienna. The top court in the EU earlier blocked his attempt to bring a class-action suit against the social-media giant on Thursday. However, the ruling allows Schrems to take an individual case against the company. “For three years, Facebook has been fighting nail and toe against the court’s jurisdiction in Austria and lost,” Reuters quoted Schrems as saying. “Now, we can finally go ahead with the case. Facebook will now have to explain to a neutral court whether its business model is in line with stringent European privacy laws,” Schrems said after the EU ruling.