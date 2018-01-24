Yemeni rebels ‘ban UN agencies, aid groups’ – report

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have banned over 35 UN and international agencies and relief groups from working in the territory under their control, UN sources said Wednesday. The allegations were denied by a rebel spokesman, AP reported. A leaked document posted on Twitter by the Yemeni embassy in Washington, operated by the government, showed a list of 35 agencies, including the World Health Organization, the UN children’s agency and Oxfam. The document was purportedly signed by a Houthi-allied deputy health minister. It orders officials to “ban them from movement in and to governorates.”