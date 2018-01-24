Rights groups urge Lebanon to open inquiry into global device spying
Rights groups have called on Lebanon to open an investigation into a global surveillance network based out of the country’s General Security Directorate, AP reported. Five days ago, security firms revealed the existence of the network – the largest surveillance scheme targeting smartphones and mobile devices, instead of computers and servers. The spy net is said to be active in at least 21 countries, including the US and Europe. Seven rights groups called on Lebanon’s general prosecutor to shut down any “arbitrary surveillance programs.”