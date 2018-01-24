Catalonia’s Puigdemont doesn’t rule out return to Spain

Former Catalonian leader Carles Puigdemont said on Tuesday that he has not ruled out returning to Spain to attend a vote in the Catalan parliament to choose a new leader. The politician is facing arrest in Spain on charges of sedition and rebellion. “There are many possibilities,” he told reporters in Brussels in reference to ways of voting or being sworn in as regional president. “The ideal would be in person. It’s what we all want. We don’t rule out anything.” Supporters of Puigdemont have said that he could rule remotely by video link. The central government in Madrid has said it will seek to block any such move in the courts.