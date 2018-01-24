Trump invites Macron to White House for state visit - official

US President Donald Trump has invited his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to the White House later this year, AFP reported, citing a US official. Macron’s trip, the date of which has yet to be decided, is the first state visit announced by the White House since Trump took office a year ago. The two leaders have met several times and appear to have a good relationship, despite fundamental disagreements on some issues. The French president deplored Trump’s decision to pull out of the 2015 Paris climate accord on curbing global warming emissions. However, Macron has openly expressed hope that his “friend” would change his mind in the coming months or years. Trump expressed admiration for the military parade on Bastille Day, when Macron hosted him with much pomp and circumstance on July 14 in Paris.