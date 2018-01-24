Egypt’s Sisi launches bid for 2nd presidential term

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi officially launched his bid for a second term in office on Wednesday, a day after his main potential rival was arrested, Reuters said. Sisi submitted documents to register as a candidate, according to state news agency MENA. He becomes the first candidate to register officially for the election set for March 26-28. Candidates must register from January 20 to 29 before a final list of candidates is announced on February 20. Former military chief of staff Lieutenant General Sami Anan, the last challenger seen as a potential threat to Sisi’s reelection, was detained on Tuesday and had his campaign stopped. The army accused him of breaking the law by running for office without permission.