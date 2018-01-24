Myanmar to sign ceasefire with 2 rebel groups after decades-long conflict

Two armed ethnic groups in Myanmar have agreed to sign a ceasefire with the government, state media reported on Wednesday. The Buddhist-majority country’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi has sought to revive a stuttering peace process to end decades of conflict. Ending near-perpetual civil war has been Suu Kyi’s stated top priority, but Myanmar has seen the worst fighting with rebels in years since she took office 22 months ago. The New Mon State Party and the Lahu Democratic Union agreed to sign the National Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) after a meeting with Suu Kyi and the military’s Commander-in-Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Tuesday, Reuters said.