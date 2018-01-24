Mnuchin says US committed to free trade, days after new tariffs imposed

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says his country is “absolutely” committed to free and fair trade. The statement comes two days after President Donald Trump signed off on new tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mnuchin said on Wednesday that strong US growth was good for the US economy, and that there is no inconsistency with Trump’s “America First” agenda or his belief in working with others on trade. Mnuchin also said he’s not “particularly concerned” by reports that China is preparing to wind down its purchases of US treasuries, in part because of the US stance on free trade, AP reported.