Belgian police shoot knife-wielding man at Ghent railway station

Police in the Belgian city of Ghent have shot and wounded a man who reportedly charged them with a knife at a railway station. “A shooting incident happened at the station of Gent-Sint-Pieters. The railway police fired at a man with a knife. The man was injured [and] taken to a hospital,” police spokeswoman An Schoonjans was quoted as saying by Demorgen news. Witnesses say the man charged at the policemen who were forced to open fire. Authorities launched an investigation into the case, but are yet to share any details of the incident. The condition of the suspect remains unknown.