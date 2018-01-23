Russia to attend G20 summit, shares priorities of Argentina presidency in group – Putin

Russia will take part in the G20 summit in Argentina, President Vladimir Putin said after a meeting with Argentine President Mauricio Macri in Moscow on Tuesday. The two countries agreed to continue cooperation within the G20, including with an aim of promoting priority topics of Argentina’s presidency in the group in 2018, TASS reports. They include measures to strengthen the multilateral trade system, reforms of the international financial architecture, development of the labor market in conditions of technological changes, funding infrastructure and the search for a sustainable food security model of the future. Putin also said that Russian businessmen are interested in projects in Argentina and suggested that the South American country should buy Russian-made rocket engines.