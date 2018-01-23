French FM says US ‘pressuring Europeans on Iran deal’

France’s foreign minister has expressed annoyance that the Trump administration is pressuring European allies to redesign the Iranian nuclear deal to fit US needs, AP reported. Jean-Yves Le Drian was bracing for tense discussions in Paris on Tuesday with visiting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Speaking to reporters, Le Drian said he would underline France’s firm commitment to the 2015 accord. The minister also questioned why the Trump administration is “kicking the ball back to Congress and the Europeans,” when Russia and China had also signed the deal. Trump has threatened to abandon the deal this spring unless it is fixed to his liking.