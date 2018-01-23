Egypt military to investigate presidential hopeful Annan

Egypt’s military will investigate former chief of staff and presidential hopeful Sami Annan for allegedly forging documents and breaching army regulations, AP reports. The military also accused Annan of “openly inciting” against it and seeking to drive a wedge between it and the public. It says Annan also failed to seek clearance from the military before declaring his intention to run in the March 27-28 elections. The statement by the armed forces has effectively ended Annan’s campaign for the presidency.