1 killed, at least 11 injured by avalanche after volcano erupts at Japanese Kusatsu resort

One man was killed and at least 11 people injured, some critically, after rocks from an erupting volcano rained down on skiers at a mountain resort in central Japan on Tuesday, Reuters said. Also, an avalanche soon after the eruption reportedly engulfed about a dozen skiers. Six of those trapped were members of Japan’s Ground Self Defense Force engaged in winter training maneuvers, according to Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera. All were rescued, but most were injured and one of them later died, Onodera said. Japanese media reported that at least 12 people were injured, many apparently hit by volcanic rocks. Two were critically injured and three seriously, according to NHK. Kusatsu-Shirane, a 2,160-meter volcano, erupted on Tuesday morning. It was unclear whether the avalanche was caused by the volcanic activity but they occurred nearly simultaneously.