Beijing’s total trade with N. Korea in 2017 falls 10.6% y/y

China 2017 total trade with North Korea fell 10.6 percent from a year ago to $5.06 billion, according to final trade numbers from the customs published on Tuesday. China’s imports from North Korea in 2017 slid 33 percent year-on-year to $1.72 billion, while exports to North Korea rose 8.2 percent to $3.33 billion, Reuters reports. China exports to North Korea for December were at $257.73 million, compared with $287.84 million in the previous month, while imports from North Korea were $54.68 million versus $100.18 million in November. Beijing has said it fully complies with UN resolutions on sanctions against Pyongyang.