Pakistan ‘committed’ to seizing Islamist charities – PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said his government will push ahead with plans to seize control of charities run by an Islamist designated a terrorist by Washington. The prime minister also warned the US not to weaken Pakistan, Reuters reports. Abbasi on Monday brushed off US President Donald Trump’s recent tweet accusing Pakistan of “lies and deception” in its commitment to fighting terrorism, as he raised the prospect of charging the US to use Pakistan’s airspace to resupply NATO troops in Afghanistan. Pakistan last month drew up secret plans for a “takeover” of charities linked to Islamist leader Hafiz Saeed, who Washington blames for the 2008 attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people. “The government will take over the charities which are sanctioned and not allowed to operate,” Abbasi said.