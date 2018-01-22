TSA issues emergency order on cargo from 5 majority-Muslim countries

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued an emergency order for more intense scrutiny on air cargo flights bound for the US. Specifically, Monday’s order will focus on flights departing from five majority-Muslim countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). TSA says the changes are being implemented based on threat assessments conducted on each country, and each were selected because of “a demonstrated intent by terrorist groups to attack aviation from them.” The agency did not reveal further information regarding the threats. (Axios)