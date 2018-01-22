Bahrain police detain 47 people linked to terrorism

Bahraini police said Sunday they had arrested 47 people on charges linked to terrorism, as well as filing charges against another 290. The charges include plots to assassinate “public figures,” AFP reported. Authorities have cracked down on dissent since mass street protests in 2011 in the Sunni-ruled, Shiite-majority kingdom. The government accuses Shiite Tehran of training “terrorist cells” in the tiny island state, located between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Iran denies involvement.