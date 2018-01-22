Saudi-led coalition plans to give $1.5bn in Yemen aid, expand port capacity

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would commit $1.5 billion in new humanitarian aid for Yemen. The coalition is supporting the internationally recognized government against the Houthis in a three-year civil war. Saudi Arabia and its allies are facing mounting criticism – including from the US – over the civilian toll in Yemen’s conflict. More than 10,000 people have been killed by coalition airstrikes and by fighting on the ground, Reuters said. Plans also include installing four cranes in three southern ports held by the government to boost the flow of imports, according to coalition officials.