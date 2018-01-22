Turkey says 1 killed, 3 injured in rocket attacks in southern province

One person was killed and two others were injured on Monday in a cross-border attack by the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the southern Turkish province of Hatay. The attack came as the Turkish Army’s operation in Syria’s northwestern town of Afrin continues. YPG fighters in Afrin targeted Hatay with a mortar shell, killing one person and injuring two, Dogan reported, citing security sources. The mortar hit the Kaletepe neighborhood of the Kirikhan district. Separately, a Turkish soldier was slightly injured in the border district of Ceylanpinar of the southeastern province of Sanliurfa after being hit by reported YPG fire from al-Hasakah, a district controlled by the Syrian Kurdish militia.