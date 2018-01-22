UN staff member missing along with her son, driver in Afghan capital

A female UN Afghan staff member, her son and driver have gone missing in the 17th police district of the capital, an official said on Monday. The three were driving through a street at around 6am today, Basir Mujahid, police spokesman, told Pajhwok. They were 80 percent sure the driver was involved in the incident. However, the UN said that the driver was more a victim rather than a suspect in the case. “He has been a man of excellent behavior and integrity and had very good relations with all staff in the organization he worked for,” the source said. No group or individual immediately claimed responsibility.