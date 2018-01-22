Pence meets Israel PM Netanyahu as Palestinians boycott visit

US Vice President Mike Pence met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks on Monday, the second day of a visit to Israel that has been boycotted by the Palestinian Authority. Netanyahu welcomed Pence to his office in Jerusalem, Reuters said. It is the highest-level US visit to the region since President Donald Trump on December 6 recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He also promised to begin the process of moving the American embassy to the city. The Palestinians are snubbing Pence, and President Mahmoud Abbas left for an overseas visit before Pence’s arrival.