Catalonia ex-leader Puigdemont arrives in Denmark despite Spain’s warning

Carles Puigdemont, the former president of Catalonia, arrived on Monday in Denmark to attend a debate he is billed to host, leaving the airport without being detained, Reuters reports. Spain’s State Prosecution Service said on Sunday it would seek Puigdemont’s arrest if he traveled from Belgium to Denmark. Spain’s state prosecutor added on Monday it had asked the Supreme Court to reactivate a European arrest warrant to detain the ex-leader. Puigdemont fled to Brussels in October after his regional government declared independence from Spain on October 27 following a referendum ruled illegal by Spanish authorities. Madrid has imposed direct rule over the region.