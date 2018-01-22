Rohingya return to Myanmar is delayed – Bangladesh

Bangladesh said that the repatriation of Muslim Rohingya refugees to Myanmar will not start on Tuesday. Planned arrangements are incomplete, and “there are many things remaining,” Abul Kalam, Bangladesh’s refugee relief and rehabilitation commissioner, told Reuters. “The list of people to be sent back is yet to prepared, their verification and setting up of transit camps is remaining.” As was agreed last week, Myanmar is set to receive Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh at two reception centers and a temporary camp near their common border starting on Tuesday and continuing over the next two years.