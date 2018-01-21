3 bodies found in capsized fishing boat off S. Korean coast – Yonhap

The South Korean Coast Guard recovered the bodies of three crewmen from a capsized fishing boat thought to originate from China, Yonhap news agency reported. The rescue operation located the 12-meter vessel near Baengnyeong Island, south of the western sea border on Saturday, discovering the bodies after moving the boat to shallow waters. “Considering the shape and structure of the boat, it is presumed to be from China,” the Coast Guard said. The boat’s name, written in Chinese characters, had been erased.