Russia, US to discuss North Korean crisis in Moscow – deputy FM

Russia and the US are to hold talks on the resolution of the Korean crisis in Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told TASS on Saturday. Moscow earlier sent an invitation to Special Representative for North Korea Policy Joseph Yun, but according to Morgulov the date of the meeting has not been fixed. The diplomat also said that a delegation from North Korea might hold consultations in Moscow to discuss mostly bilateral issues before the start of next month’s Olympic Games in PyeongChang.