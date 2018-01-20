State of emergency in Jamaica over rise in crime

A state of emergency has been declared in some areas of Jamaica, including the popular tourist town of Montego Bay, amid a spike in violent crime. Police said on Friday they would take a zero-tolerance approach to crime in the parish of St. James, where Montego Bay is located, and nearby communities plagued by killings that officials blame on gangs and lottery scams, AP reported. Authorities also have imposed a curfew in parts of St. Catherine parish, west of Kingston. The state of emergency allows law enforcement to search businesses and recreational areas that are under a temporary curfew without a warrant. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Andrew Holness warned that the government is ready to take “firm and resolute measures” to deal with Jamaica’s “crime monster.”