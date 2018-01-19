US official says reported Turkish action in Syria’s Afrin destabilizing
Reports of Turkish artillery fire into Syria’s Afrin region, if true, would undermine regional stability and would not protect Turkey’s border security, Reuters quoted a senior US State Department official as saying on Friday. “We do not believe that a military operation serves the cause of regional stability, Syrian stability or indeed Turkish concerns about the security of their border,” the official told reporters. He added the department has limited information about Turkey’s reported military endeavours.