N. Korea cancels visit to prepare for Olympics in South – Seoul

North Korea has cancelled the planned visit of a delegation to South Korea to prepare for next month’s Winter Olympics, Reuters reported on Friday, citing authorities in Seoul. The North did not give a reason for the cancellation, according to the Unification Ministry. It said a seven-member team had been scheduled to visit on Saturday to check venues for the performances. It was unclear whether the cancellation cast any doubt on the preparations for the North’s participation in the Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang. North Korean Olympic officials arrived in Switzerland on Thursday ahead of weekend talks at the International Olympic Committee to finalize Pyongyang’s participation.