Philippines suspends sending workers to Kuwait over deaths, abuse

The Philippines halted sending workers to Kuwait on Friday, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte said abuse by employers there had driven several domestic helpers to suicide. Kuwait expressed surprise at the move and said it was in touch with Manila to try to resolve the issue, Reuters said. Philippines Labor Secretary Silvestre Belo said no more Overseas Filipino Workers would be sent to Kuwait “pending investigation of the causes of deaths of about six or seven of our OFWs.” There are more than 250,000 Filipinos in Kuwait, most working as domestic helpers. There are also large numbers in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.