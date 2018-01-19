Brazilian soccer great Pele collapses from exhaustion, cancels London trip

Brazilian soccer great Pele has collapsed from exhaustion, forcing him to cancel a trip to London this weekend, the Football Writers Association (FWA) said on Friday. The FWA was due to host a dinner in honor of the soccer legend at the Savoy Hotel on Sunday, but said the 77-year old would not make it, Reuters reports. “In the early hours of Thursday morning, Pele collapsed and was taken to hospital in Brazil where he has undergone a series of tests, which appear to point to severe exhaustion,” the FWA said. “He remains on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery. Thankfully, there is no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion.” Pele is the only player to have won three World Cups.