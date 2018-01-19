Puigdemont ready to lead Catalonian govt from Belgium

Catalonia’s fugitive former leader, Carles Puigdemont, says new technologies would allow him to govern from Belgium, AP reports. He spoke to Catalan public radio from Brussels, where he fled to avoid a judicial probe in Spain over secession attempts. After Spanish central authorities disbanded the Catalan cabinet and called an election in the northeastern region, results granted separatists a slim parliamentary majority. The Catalan parliament’s new governing body must decide by the end of January whether to permit Puigdemont’s re-election through a proxy delegate. The central government in Madrid has vowed to impede Puigdemont’s reinstatement by challenging it in the courts if necessary.