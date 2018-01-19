Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh protest deportation

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees staged protests in Bangladesh Friday against plans to send them back to Myanmar, AFP reports. A military crackdown last year sparked a mass exodus from Myanmar. The Muslim minority refugees chanted slogans and held banners demanding citizenship and guarantees of security before they return to their home state of Rakhine in Myanmar. The protest came ahead of a visit by UN special rapporteur Yanghee Lee to the camps in south-eastern Bangladesh where around a million are now living.