Egyptian president sacks intel chief, appoints head of office as replacement

Egypt’s president has fired the country’s chief spy and assigned a confidante and head of his office to run the General Intelligence Directorate Agency temporarily, AP reports. Thursday’s statement from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s office gave no reason why Khaled Fawzi was removed from office. The president’s confidante and office director, Abbas Kamel, a retired army general who works behind the scenes, will run the agency until a new director is found. Egypt’s General Intelligence Directorate has taken tasks that normally fall under the mandate of a domestic security agency.