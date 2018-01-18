US wins WTO chicken ruling against China

The United States largely won a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling on Thursday, which found that China had failed to comply with an earlier decision against its punitive tariffs on US broiler chickens, Reuters reported. Washington originally went to the WTO in September 2011, complaining about Chinese anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs. China later lowered the tariffs but Washington claimed it had not done enough to comply. Either side can appeal against the compliance ruling.