US Embassy in Baghdad criticizes calls to delay Iraqi elections

The US supports holding Iraqi parliamentary elections on May 12, as planned by Iraq’s government, the US Embassy in Baghdad said on Thursday. It also said that “postponing the elections would set a dangerous precedent, undermining the constitution and damaging Iraq’s long-term democratic development.” The statement came as Iraqi lawmakers were meeting in Baghdad to decide whether to hold the vote as planned or postpone it in order to allow hundreds of thousands of displaced people to return home to cast their ballot, Reuters reported.