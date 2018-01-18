UAE lodges complaint with UN over ‘Qatar interception’ of civilian aircraft

The United Arab Emirates has lodged a complaint with the UN to say Qatari war planes intercepted its civilian aircraft, WAM news agency said on Thursday. The UAE said on Monday that Qatari air force jets had intercepted two UAE civilian aircraft on routine commercial flights to Bahrain, but Qatar has described the claims as “completely untrue.” The complaint was in the form of a note submitted to both the UN Security Council president and the UN General Assembly president, Reuters reported. It said the interception was a threat to the safety of the civil flights, breaching the rules of international law. The UAE has banned Qatari aircraft from using its airspace as part of the restrictions imposed since June, while Qatar has not reciprocated.