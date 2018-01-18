Russia to invite US, UNSC to be observers at Syrian Dialogue Congress – ambassador to US

Moscow is ready to expand cooperation with the US on settling the conflict in Syria on a firm international legal basis, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has said. Russia is sending an invitation to the US and UN Security Council members to participate as observers in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, Antonov told Sputnik. Moscow wants the existing de-confliction mechanism between Russia and the US in Syria to remain despite the withdrawal of a significant part of the Russian troops from Syria. US-Russian relations have deteriorated over the past year, but Antonov noted that President Donald Trump “came to power with the goal to improve bilateral ties.” The ambassador added: “I am sure that the president did not give up on that goal. But he was unable to reach it.”